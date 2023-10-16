Television | Celebrities

Ankita Lokhande exclusively spoke to IWMBuzz.com about participating in Bigg Boss 17 along with her hubby, game plans with her husband and more. Read on:

Ankita Lokhande, the popular actress, who rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband Vicky Jain. Before entering the show, the actress exclusively spoke to IWMBuzz.com about participating in Bigg Boss 17 along with her hubby, game plans with her husband, and more. Read on:

What inspired you to participate in Bigg Boss 17?

My husband. He really inspired me. We thought that we should both go into the house and see what we can do. So yeah, I am taking this journey because of him.

In a high-pressure environment like Bigg Boss, conflicts are inevitable. How do you plan to handle disputes or disagreements with fellow contestants and also your husband Vicky?

I can’t tell you right now because I have not planned or strategized that I am going to play this kind of role or I will be this way whatever my reactions will be there and then on the face.

What qualities or skills do you believe will set you apart from other contestants and make you a strong contender in the game?

I think everybody has their own qualities and you know, I feel I am upfront and honest. But sometimes people take me wrong. They think I am rude but I am not actually. So sometimes people misjudge me. I think that will be something which is different from others.

Relationships in the Bigg Boss house are often put to the test. How will you ensure that your bond with Vicky remains strong throughout the competition?

I will enjoy it thoroughly because I have already given all the tests of my life with Vicky. We are married now so we have already passed all the tests and this is just a game so we are only going to enjoy it

Have you discussed strategies or game plans with your husband, Vicky, for your time in the Bigg Boss house?

Not at all. You can’t plan anything when you go into Bigg Boss House because it doesn’t work anymore. So I think Big Boss is a show where you show your real personality. So I will be my real self.