My only inspiration has been to be happy: Vihan V Verma

Actor Vihan V Verma who was recently part of the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, gets free to talk to us at IWMBuzz.com for our Rapid Fire segment. He was recently seen shooting for a historical character for Contiloe’s Swaraj. His answers are inspiring and interesting to read.

The superpower you want to have:

I want a power where I can travel anywhere and everywhere in a few seconds.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I resonate with that character a lot. We are similar in passion. Just like him, I do not want to stop.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

My only inspiration has been to be happy.

Tell us a joke:

My life is the biggest joke you can hear.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

I am into self-quotes. Take everything with a lot of smile, energy and positive vibes.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol or Lifebuoy

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I was attracted to eating a lot and sleeping without any repercussions.

What kind of books you like to read:

I am not really a book reader as such. I lose the motivation to read.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I only know how to draw scenery. So it will be a beautiful mountain, trees around, greenery, a wooden hut which signifies my life at the moment.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I am not into setting my hair. I like the messy and rough look.