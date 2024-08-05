My OTT experience boosted my confidence and opened new doors for opportunities: Celesti Bairagey

Celesti Bairagey, who rose to fame with shows like Udti Ka Naam Rajjo and the latest Amazon miniTV series Amber Girls School, describes herself as creative, ambitious, playful, compassionate, and determined.

Celesti who debuted on the OTT platform with the Amazon miniTV series Amber Girls School talks about the transition. “Jumping into the OTT platform was a huge leap for me. I have done Rajjo on television, but the digital space felt like a whole new world. But stepping out of my comfort zone and embracing this new platform helped me grow immensely. I connected with a diverse audience, explored diverse roles, and worked with incredibly talented people. It boosted my confidence and opened doors for opportunities I never imagined,” she says.

She says this when asked to describe herself, “It’s pretty easy for me. I think a lot about who I am and what I want, so I can describe myself without too much trouble. But, of course, there are always deeper layers that take time to understand fully.”

She agrees that we all have different sides that we present to different sets of people. She avers, “It’s natural to show different parts of ourselves to friends, family, or the public. With my friends, I’m the goofball, cracking jokes and dancing like nobody’s watching. With my family, I’m a bit more grounded and responsible. When I am working, I tap into my focused, determined side, ready to conquer any challenge. Each relationship brings out a unique part of me, and that’s what makes life so vibrant and exciting.”

And when no one’s around, it’s like her private little world. Explaining it she says, “No judgments, no expectations—just me being me. It’s so refreshing, and sometimes, those moments alone help me recharge and reconnect with who I am.”

Celesti is not the one to seek validation. Instead, she believes in balancing it out. “For me, positive feedback boosts my confidence and motivates me. But I have learned not to rely on it too much. Balancing external validation with self-assurance is key to staying grounded and happy.”