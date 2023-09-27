My solo trip to Bali has changed my life forever: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare

Young and talented beauty Aishwarya Khare, who is renowned for her portrayal of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, opens up about her profound love for traveling and how it has become an integral part of her life on the occasion of Tourism Day.

For many, travel is not merely a leisure activity; it’s a journey of self-discovery, an exploration of diverse cultures, and a way to create lasting memories. Travel, for Aishwarya, is not just about sightseeing; it’s about gaining a deeper understanding of the world and the people who inhabit it. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aishwarya shares these sentiments as she talks about her passion for globetrotting and how it enriches her life.

She said, “Honestly, traveling is one of the most important things in my life. It is not only about visiting new places but also about discovering new cultures, meeting new people, and creating memories that will last for life. I started my new year with a solo trip to Bali and it has changed my life forever. The joy of meeting new people, hearing their life stories, and making memories with them is a great experience. Since childhood, I have always been keen on learning and knowing about the different cultures from different parts of the world. So I have decided to take at least one solo trip every year and I hope to make the most of it.”