Television | Celebrities

My solo trip to Bali has changed my life forever: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare

Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare opens up about her profound love for traveling and how it has become an integral part of her life on the occasion of Tourism Day.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 15:47:14
Auto Draft 855891

Young and talented beauty Aishwarya Khare, who is renowned for her portrayal of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, opens up about her profound love for traveling and how it has become an integral part of her life on the occasion of Tourism Day.

For many, travel is not merely a leisure activity; it’s a journey of self-discovery, an exploration of diverse cultures, and a way to create lasting memories. Travel, for Aishwarya, is not just about sightseeing; it’s about gaining a deeper understanding of the world and the people who inhabit it. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aishwarya shares these sentiments as she talks about her passion for globetrotting and how it enriches her life.

She said, “Honestly, traveling is one of the most important things in my life. It is not only about visiting new places but also about discovering new cultures, meeting new people, and creating memories that will last for life. I started my new year with a solo trip to Bali and it has changed my life forever. The joy of meeting new people, hearing their life stories, and making memories with them is a great experience. Since childhood, I have always been keen on learning and knowing about the different cultures from different parts of the world. So I have decided to take at least one solo trip every year and I hope to make the most of it.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger 855885
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger
Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay attacks Prachi 855880
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi finds Khushi, Akshay attacks Prachi
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge 855774
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister? 855590
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister?
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant 855552
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant

Latest Stories

Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj 855882
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar’s Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan 855888
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan
Sonali Bendre ups grace in emerald green embroidered silk saree, Twinkle Khanna says 'lovely' 855795
Sonali Bendre ups grace in emerald green embroidered silk saree, Twinkle Khanna says ‘lovely’
Charlie Chopra Is No Hercule Poirot & This Is Not An Agatha Christie Whodunit 855842
Charlie Chopra Is No Hercule Poirot & This Is Not An Agatha Christie Whodunit
JAANE JAAN TRENDS IN 52 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD 855846
JAANE JAAN TRENDS IN 52 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say! 855847
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say!
Read Latest News