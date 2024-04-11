My special Eidi will be the blessings and love I receive from my husband and family: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanwaz Shaikh are happy to be spending quality time together, celebrating Eid with family.

Says Devoleena, “Eid-al-Fitr is the celebration that marks the end of a month-long fasting, introspection, prayer, and spiritual development. It symbolises the victory of self-control, religiosity, and dedication over worldly wants and is a time for celebration and spiritual rejuvenation. It brings happiness, peace and prosperity.”

Devoleena has memories of going to her friend’s house during childhood for Eid. “I remember visiting a friend’s house during my childhood days. They celebrated Eid, I used to enjoy the traditional sweet, sewai and delicious food. It used to be fun.”

Her wish is something like this. “I wish that just like the beautiful moon, our lives become beautiful and we all follow the path shown by the Almighty and that we understand and celebrate brotherhood.”

Elaborating on how her family celebrates the day, she states, “The day is celebrated with cultural traditions and customs, including special prayers, communal gatherings, feasting, and sharing of gifts and sweets called Eidi. I enjoy getting ready for the day as I received a beautiful dress from my in-laws.”

“I wish them good health, success, happiness and prosperity. I wish their wishes come true and they stay always close to me. My special Eidi will be the blessings and love I receive from my husband and his family,” she ends.