My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor amongst all: Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17

One of the much-anticipated names is Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. In a candid interview with IWMBuzz, Vicky shared his thoughts on why he decided to participate in the show, his strengths, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Oct,2023 18:18:09
As the excitement builds up for Bigg Boss 17, fans are eager to know about the contestants who will be entering the house this season. One of the much-anticipated names is Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain. In a candid interview with IWMBuzz, Vicky shared his thoughts on why he decided to participate in the show, his strengths, and more

When asked about what motivated him to participate in Bigg Boss 17, Vicky expressed his love for the show. He mentioned, “For the love of the show. We both love this show, and as an audience, we (Ankita and I) have been watching this show. Also, I believe we both can perform well in Bigg Boss, hence we signed up for it.”

Vicky Jain is aware that many viewers primarily know him as Ankita Lokhande’s husband. However, he’s confident that his journey on Bigg Boss 17 will help him establish his own identity. He stated, “I am a hundred percent sure that audiences will get to know my journey as well.”

One of the challenges of being in the Bigg Boss house is the intense scrutiny that relationships face. Vicky and Ankita, who have a strong bond in real life, plan to navigate this challenge by making decisions as a couple. Vicky shared, “In real life, we both have a good understanding. So, we will make sure that we understand any situation as a couple and then make a wise decision.”

Vicky didn’t shy away from acknowledging his wife’s strength as a competitor. He confidently stated, “I guess she’s the strongest competitor of all.”

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

