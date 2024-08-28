Television | Celebrities

Khushi Dubey who is seen in Sony TV's Jubile Talkies Shohrat Shiddat Mohobbat, talks about Shivangi's traits in the show that have inspired her. She also talks about the importance of dreaming and working towards achieving it.

Khushi Dubey who plays the fun-filled lead character of Shivangi in Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies relates very well with her onscreen character in the show. In an engaging exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Khushi talks about the inspiring factors she has found for herself in Shivangi.

Says Khushi, “I resemble Shivangi in many ways. I am very emotional, hard-working, and filmy. At the same time, I have to keep going in my life. I have recently faced phases where I felt broken down, but I still had to move on. I relate to her because of the situations I have encountered.”

Talking about her character, Khushi continues, “Shivangi is high-spirited and shows that no matter where you come from, you should pursue your dreams and keep moving towards them. It doesn’t matter what your background, caste, or financial status is, as long as you are hard-working, talented, focused, and honest. Being a good human being is what’s most important. Shivangi is a very iconic character—a small-town girl meeting a superstar and becoming part of his life. Her journey, though burdened, teaches life lessons and shows that things will work in your favour when they are destined to. She is like any other filmy girl from Maharashtra, and her story is relatable to many.”

On the concept of Jubilee Talkies, the actress avers, “This is one of the most passionate love stories we have seen in a long time, and it avoids all clichés. Unlike many romantic tales that feel dreamy and fairy-tale-like, this story presents a unique and realistic scenario: a normal girl in the life of a superstar. This is why Shohrat is so evident in Ayaan Grover’s life, and Shiddhat is reflected in the chemistry between Shivangi and Ayaan. And, of course, there is plenty of Mohabbat, told in a refreshingly different way. I was amazed by the script and found myself jumping with excitement. It’s truly a story unlike any other.”

On working with Abhishek Bajaj, Khushi tells us, ” It has been a lovely experience with Abhishek. He’s a great co-star. He is always in Ayaan’s character and he teases me from time to time. We keep having the fun banter and he is very humble, and that’s the best part about him. Even after coming with a lot of experience, he is very humble and has been very supportive of me throughout the shoot. He is like the typical Punjabi guy who listens to Punjabi songs. It’s cool to work with him, he’s a great costar.”

Just like the show denotes, Khushi emphasizes working towards dreams. “To our viewers, never stop dreaming. If a girl like Shivangi from a small town can meet a superstar like Ayaan Grover and spark a love story, then anything is possible. The passion in Shivangi and Ayaan’s story delivers an unforgettable romance. Shivangi is a groundbreaking character who puts others first, and through this story, the audience has been introduced to the enchanting world of the film industry.”