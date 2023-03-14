Nia Sharma is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Hindi TV industry. As an actress, Nia is someone who’s always chosen quality over quantity and that’s why, despite having had a long and illustrious career in terms of number of years, Nia Sharma has done only few shows that have eventually gone ahead to become cult sensations in the true sense of the term. Her swag game and vogue quotient has always been super high and one of the best and most exciting things about Nia Sharma is the fact that her fashion game has always been a tad different from the rest of her contemporaries. She’s some who doesn’t really give a damn about the rest of the world and external judgements coming from there and well, no wonder, anything and everything from her end is a clear winner for fans.

As an actress, she’s very active on social media and hence, she loves to share new and engaging photos, videos and reels from her end on different social media platforms. While more often than not, we are all blessed to see some stunning dance and other classic fashion-oriented reel content from her end, this time, what we see is entirely different. Nia Sharma is seen killing it with perfection with her latest fashion avatars and seeing the variety that it has, we can certainly say that she’s got majority of her looks sorted for 2023. Well, want to check it out? See below folks –

