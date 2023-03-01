Nia Sharma and Nishant Bhat are two individuals who share a great bond of friendship and affection with each other. The two of them have known each other for quite a long time and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received from their fans and admirers in all these years, we can certainly and genuinely say for real and in the true and literal sense of the term that they deserve it all. While Nia Sharma has been a popular artiste in the Hindi TV industry since the very beginning of her career in the Hindi TV industry, Nishant Bhat, on the other hand, became a rage and a sensation immediately after his successful reality show appearances and well, ever since then, things have totally been wonderful and hunky-dory for him for real. The two of them share a great bond of friendship and affection and well, we truly love it.

Their social media handles always manage to engage with their fans in the right way possible and that’s why, come what may, fans and admirers always feel happy and entertained in the true and real sense of the term. Well, this time, their latest post has a lot to say about their special Holi plan for this year and well, seeing the same, we are also feeling extremely happy and excited for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com