The beauties of television Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are keeping their fashion game on point. It’s been no mystery that how grand the divas have been with their vogue quotient, and here again the stars have dropped in pure style goals with their latest posts on their Instagram profiles. Here, below we have decoded the divas’ fashion ensembles:

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. In the pictures, we can see Nia posing like a boss in her luxurious swanky expensive car. We can see the beautiful blue sky from the sunroof car. The actress looked gorgeous in her denim crop shirt. She completed the look with high waist denim jeans. She rounded the boss look with a pair of silver sequinned heels.

For makeup, she completed the look with smokey eyes with green tint of eyeshadow. For her hair, she left her blonde highlights wavy open on her shoulders. She rounded it off with pink lips.

Check out-

Surbhi Chandna on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of beautiful pictures looking all pretty and cute in her abstract printed off-shoulder top. She completed the top with black shorts. For accessories, she rounded it off with red rose floral hairband.

For makeup, Surbhi Chandna decked it up with smudgy kohled eyes. She rounded it off with nude pink lips, and a pair of strappy golden heels. The diva posed sitting on the stairs, with a smirk on her face.

Have a look-