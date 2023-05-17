ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are immensely talented and admired and that's why, their fans are always in awe of her. Time and again, they entertain with their selfie games. Let's check out what's the latest cooking at their end and you will love it for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 05:54:23
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are two of the most respected and admired actresses and performing artistes that we all currently have in the Hindi TV industry. For the unversed, both the actresses have been doing terrific work in the Hindi TV industry for the longest time and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, both Nia and Surbhi have managed to get the love and appreciation of the fans for all the nice and appreciable reasons. Both Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are extremely hardworking individuals and that’s why, whenever they decide to work on a new project from their end, we simply love it and fall in love with them in the true and genuine sense of the term. Their social media handles are literally lit and well, we can’t keep calm for real.

Each and every time Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti share new and interesting photos, videos and reels on their Instagram handles, internet as well as fans and admirers in general totally feel the heat and fall in love with them for real. Although their respective content game on social media is quite different from one another, this time, it’s a different scenario altogether. Both of them seen engaging in fun and captivating selfie moments in their own sweet ways and well, as expected, we can’t take our eyes off them. Well, do you wish to admire the same as well? Here you go –

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation 807778

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation 807779

Well, who’s photo and post did you all like more? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

