Nia Sharma collaborates with JDJ 10 winner Gunjan Sinha, watch

In an exhilarating finale that took the nation by storm, Gunjan Sinha from Guwahati emerged victorious in the grand season finale of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 10, held in November 2022. The talented eight-year-old wowed the judges and the audience with her exceptional dancing skills, outshining her fellow competitors, actor Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh, to claim the coveted winner’s trophy. With her partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora by her side, Gunjan showcased incredible talent, dedication, and passion throughout the season.

And now, the winner has collaborated with her former co-contestant from the show Nia Sharma. The little talented soul shared the video on her social media handle, where we can see the two breaking a leg, with the dance composition.

Nia Sharma-Gunjan’s collaboration

In the video, we can see the duo dancing off together. As the caption suggests, it was Gunjan who took the lead and added the crazy moves. Gunjan sharing the video, praised Nia Sharma, calling her ‘ma’am’ and said, ‘you killed it’. Scroll below to check on the video-

Gunjan Sinha won JDJ 10

Gunjan’s awe-inspiring journey on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 10 captured the hearts of millions, reminding us that talent knows no age limits. With her infectious energy and captivating performances, she left an indelible mark on the dance floor and became an inspiration for young dancers across the nation. The finale was a spectacular celebration of talent, determination, and the sheer joy of dance, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next season’s mesmerizing performances.