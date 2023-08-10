Nia Sharma Collaborates With Yo Yo Honey For Tribute To Independent Women; Check Out

Nia Sharma is all set to return in form with her new song in collaboration with the renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. This time it’s not an item number or a love song but something out-of-the-box that also has an important message.

Nia Sharma’s New Music Video

The 32-year-old is a strong and well-known actress in the Television world. She has carved her niche with hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. Accomplishing her dream was not easy, but she stayed strong and courageous. Nia knows there are several women like her, and this time she is making a comeback with an inspiring song titled ‘Soul’ to pay tribute to all the Independent women.

Nia Sharma, in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh, brings a new music video, ‘Soul,’ presented by Zee Music Company. Taking to her Instagram profile, the actress has a sneak peek into the song’s poster, where Nia Sharma can be seen seated on a sofa while Honey Singh is standing beside in a blurred view.

The diva in her revealed that the song will release in August. However, the date has not been finalized yet. Also, she thanked Yo Yo Honey Singh and the videographer Mihir Gulati. Nia’s caption says, “This August.

A song for all the Independent women out there.

@yoyohoneysingh Thank you for this one.❤️ This one’s special.

@mihirgulati.”

