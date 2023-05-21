Nia Sharma does it again! Calls it ‘monkey business’ as she performs backflips

Nia Sharma has expressed her admiration for gymnastics and has been seen practicing various gymnastic moves and skills. She often shares glimpses of her gymnastics training sessions on social media.

Nia Sharma, the talented actress known for her roles in popular television shows, has garnered attention not only for her acting prowess but also for her dedication to fitness. She has inspired many with her commitment to maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Nia Sharma’s fitness routine revolves around a combination of exercise, clean eating, and disciplined habits. She believes in the importance of regular workouts to stay in shape and maintain overall well-being.

However as of now, Nia Sharma has expressed her admiration for gymnastics and has been seen practicing various gymnastic moves and skills. She often shares glimpses of her gymnastics training sessions on social media, captivating her fans with her agility and dedication.

Nia Sharma’s latest backflip

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her performing dangerous back flip. The video left her fans impressed as she does the back flip with all ease.

Sharing the video she wrote, “Monkey Business going strong.”

Check out:

Work Front

She has made a mark for herself through her notable performances in television shows and web series.

Nia Sharma gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Manvi Chaudhary in the TV show “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and as Roshni Patel in “Jamai Raja.” Her compelling acting skills and on-screen presence have earned her a dedicated fan following.

In recent years, Nia Sharma has also ventured into the digital space, appearing in web series that have garnered critical acclaim.