Nia Sharma is currently marking headlines with her latest song sequence in the web series, Hunter. The series feature Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and other actors in lead roles. Nia Sharma in the series bagged a song sequence, Daiyya Daiyya and has been earning immense love for her spicy performance in the series. Owing to that, the diva decided to treat his fans with a special unseen rehearsal video of the same on her Instagram.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video on her social media handle to share the rehearsal video, where we could see her all stunning wearing a sheer black body-skimming crop top. She teamed it with black gym leggings and sneakers. The actress can be seen pulling off some grand moves in the video.

Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Keep trying Till you get it right.. Rehearsals scenes be like …. #daiyyadaiyya @printika_ thanks for cleaning and polishing the section for hours😀✨🫡”

Here take a look-

Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress pulled off some brilliant dance moves in the same show, catering delight to our eyes. Earlier to that, the actress was also seen in popular music videos like Phoonkh Le, Do Ghoont and others. The actress predominantly earned fame with her acting chops in shows like Jamai Raja, EK Haazaron and other.

Coming back to her above dance rehearsal video, what are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.