Nia Sharma Feels Amusing In The Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Watch

Nia Sharma has always been in the headlines for her style and social media presence. Currently, the actress is enjoying her time in the United States with her mother. Earlier, the diva dropped pictures from her club party. And now she shared her amusing experience in the city. Read more to know what made her feel happy.

Nia Sharma’s Amusing Time In The United States

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a post with a series of pictures and videos. In the video, the actress is seen driving a Ferrari in the city. She was dressed in between white ruched bodycon dress with lace sleeves and rose flower detailing. Her dewy makeup and messy hairstyle rounded her appearance.

The actress posed in front of the Ferrari and also along with her mother. The duo had a great time traveling in the swanky car. While Nia Sharma, in the caption, revealed that she has fun and felt amused driving around the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Driving around The Hollywood Walk of Fame.. to the Hills… Walked so long can’t feel the spine.” The actress is currently in Beverly Hills in the United States. Her pictures, videos, and updates from her vacation are going on the internet.

Did you enjoy watching Nia Sharma have fun driving The Hollywood Walk of Fame? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.