Nia Sharma Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Monokini; Internet In Awe

Nia Sharma is currently enjoying her vacation in the United States. She had a great time with her mother in Miami, where her journey started. And on her vacation, she met her very old friend Amrin Chakkiwala after nine years. All her vacation pictures went viral on the internet once it was shared. Amidst that, her new Monokini look is breaking the internet.

Nia Sharma’s Beach Look

The very talented, sexy, hot, gorgeous, and elegant Nia Sharma never fails to impress with her style. And yet again, she donned a captivating white cutout monokini on her beach day. The halter neck pattern with a low neckline and cuts on curves added to her sultry look. Her messy hairstyle with black glasses added to her hotness. She posed, defining her hourglass figure throughout the pictures.

It was a perfect beach vibe in Malibu, and Nia Sharma nailed it like a pro. She captioned her post, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic…. #martinisandsunnies #malibuacalifornia.”

Nia Sharma is known for her fashion and style. She has always managed to steal the show with her looks. She loves experimenting with her looks, and she has blended different faces in different ways, which is beyond imagination. When fashion is concerned, viewers look up to her. Isn’t she looking fabulous in her style?

