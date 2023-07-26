ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics

Nia Sharma is an inspiration. The actress is inspiring her fans in her latest Instagram dump as she stands still even with her broken spines. Check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jul,2023 05:05:58
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics 837317

One of the most loved fashionistas in the Telly world, Nia Sharma, has regularly impressed her fans with her style. In comparison, her workout session keeps her fans motivated to make themselves fit. Today, the diva is inspiring her fans in the latest Instagram dump with her broken spine.

Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff

In the latest shared picture, the sensation wore a white low neckline bralette top paired with a low waist pleated shorts skirt. She styled it with a high ponytail, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a silver oxidized choker. She flaunted her midriff in the picture with a big smile on her face. With her stunning look, no one can say her spine is broken.

Undoubtedly Nia Sharma’s stunning and energetic look is an inspiration for fans to stand still even with a broken spine. Well, the actress is not injured now. She shared the memories from her vacation in the USA. But she didn’t let anything stop her from enjoying her time in the beautiful city. The diva enjoyed eating, surfing on the streets, to dancing with the statues. Her US vacation diaries went viral on the internet in no time.

The actress captioned her throwback pictures, “That timeeeeee at The cute Little Havanaaaa un na naaaahhh
Jay-walking ,with Broken Spines..
was mostly mistaken for a mexican
#memories.”

Nia Sharma is an inspiration. Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics 837087
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress 836298
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma’s ‘I own it bro’ style in black mini dress
Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics 834635
Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips 834489
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips
Nia Sharma Wears 'Pretty Smile' Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here 834265
Nia Sharma Wears ‘Pretty Smile’ Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics 833675
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics
Latest Stories
Grown Up With Theatre- Lubna Salim 837336
Grown Up With Theatre- Lubna Salim
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran 837280
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures 837267
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures
Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here 837258
Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here
Half CA Review: Crunching Numbers, Chasing Dreams, and Laughter Galore! 837470
Half CA Review: Crunching Numbers, Chasing Dreams, and Laughter Galore!
Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’ 837327
Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’
Read Latest News