Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics

One of the most loved fashionistas in the Telly world, Nia Sharma, has regularly impressed her fans with her style. In comparison, her workout session keeps her fans motivated to make themselves fit. Today, the diva is inspiring her fans in the latest Instagram dump with her broken spine.

Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff

In the latest shared picture, the sensation wore a white low neckline bralette top paired with a low waist pleated shorts skirt. She styled it with a high ponytail, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a silver oxidized choker. She flaunted her midriff in the picture with a big smile on her face. With her stunning look, no one can say her spine is broken.

Undoubtedly Nia Sharma’s stunning and energetic look is an inspiration for fans to stand still even with a broken spine. Well, the actress is not injured now. She shared the memories from her vacation in the USA. But she didn’t let anything stop her from enjoying her time in the beautiful city. The diva enjoyed eating, surfing on the streets, to dancing with the statues. Her US vacation diaries went viral on the internet in no time.

The actress captioned her throwback pictures, “That timeeeeee at The cute Little Havanaaaa un na naaaahhh

Jay-walking ,with Broken Spines..

was mostly mistaken for a mexican

#memories.”

Nia Sharma is an inspiration. Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.