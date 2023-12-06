Nia Sharma goes bold in black, netizens say ‘Urfi toh aise hi badnam hai’

Nia Sharma turned heads with her bold and vivacious style. The actress donned a daring black ensemble, featuring a deep-neck plunging crop top paired with stylish black underwear pants and joggers. Completing her look with long wavy locks, bold eye makeup, nude lips, a chic handbag, and pointed black boots adorned with embellishments, Nia Sharma exuded confidence and glamour.

Sharing snapshots of her bold attire on social media, Nia captioned the post with a cryptic message, “Never ask me the plan… I’ll never know and there will not be enough once I’m out… It was a Sunday going into a Monday I remember recapping on a Tuesday.”

Despite the actress confidently flaunting her unique style, netizens were quick to draw comparisons with Urfi Javed. Known for her eccentric fashion choices, Urfi Javed has consistently made headlines with her unconventional approach to style. The online community was fast to point out the similarities, with comments suggesting that “Urfi toh aise hi badnam hai” (Urfi is infamous for such bold choices). This swift reaction from netizens highlights the ever-vibrant discourse surrounding celebrity fashion in the digital age.

Nia Sharma’s work front

On the professional front, Nia Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her noteworthy performances. The talented actress gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Manvi Chaudhary in the popular television series “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.” Her commendable acting skills and on-screen charisma led her to further success with her role as Roshni Patel in “Jamai Raja.” Nia has continued to captivate audiences with her versatile talent, and her participation in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi” showcased her fearless and adventurous side. With a dynamic career in both television and reality formats, Nia Sharma remains a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment landscape.