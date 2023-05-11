ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma Goes Bold In Blue, See Mesmerizing Pictures

The gorgeous Nia Sharma has always won hearts with her style. Her new bold and beautiful avatar in blue is irresistibly attractive; check out the sensational pictures in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 May,2023 21:08:30
Nia Sharma continues to win hearts with her bold fashion. Over the years, she has evolved with her styling and taste. Though she rose to fame with acting, she is now known for her impeccable fashion sense. Once again, the actress is winning hearts in her blue avatar. Let’s check out.

Nia Sharma’s Blue Avatar

The fashionista in her latest pictures donned a dark blue backless cutout top with a flower pattern around the stomach. She paired this stylish top with low-waist denim pants. Her open, messy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips uplifted her appearance. The cutout details emphasised her cl*avage, making her look too hot to handle.

The actress shared these pictures caption, “I don’t have profile issues as such.. ☺️
(busy looking nice these days 🥰)”

Nia Sharma Social Media

Apart from acting and fashion, the diva rules over the internet with her regular posts on her Instagram account. She has more than 7 million followers on her account. Earlier, the actress entertained the audience with her fitness regime, fun music, and a hoola hoop. She loves to make her workout session more fun and exciting. And so she spends it with the small kids in her society. And often treats her fans with glimpses.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

