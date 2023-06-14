Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style

The queen of fashion, Nia Sharma, always impresses with her style. Be it her acting perks, reality shows, or a social media presence, and there is nothing the diva isn’t good at. She is ruling the Hindi Television industry with her unique take. And yet again, she embraced her swanky style in denim. Let’s check it out below.

Nia Sharma wore a white tank top with low-waist matching pants in the shared pictures. She donned her look with a denim jacket. In addition, her blue boots look complimenting her style. Her open hairstyle, smokey makeup, and dark lips with a pink cap rounded her appearance. She took a glass in her hand and posed for a mirror selfie.

Her midriff looked captivating in this avatar. Throughout her candid snaps, she excluded her swanky styles. The diva knows how to nail her look in a simple look. And so her fans look up to her to style themselves.

The actress is headed somewhere, and this airport look is more than cool. She looked fierce and fiery. Her hot avatar with the class looked spectacular. Her unique sense has always amazed her fans.

Earlier, the diva was in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for her shoot. All her latest photoshoot pictures went viral online in no time. Her bubbly antics have constantly been in the news and grabbed attention.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.