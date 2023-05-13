ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics

Nia Sharma looks astounding in her deep neck saree do, shares gorgeous pictures on her Instagram stories. We can see her all wowzie with her bold avatars in the pictures, check out-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 05:43:21
Nia Sharma, known for her captivating on-screen presence, has also become a fashion icon, consistently making waves with her impeccable sense of style. With a penchant for experimentation and a daring attitude, she effortlessly blends elegance with a dash of edginess. Whether it’s a red-carpet event or a casual outing, Nia exudes confidence in her fashion choices, leaving onlookers in awe.

Nia Sharma’s fashion game is a perfect fusion of timeless sophistication and contemporary trends, making her an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts across the globe.

Owing to that, here’s how she is keeping us astounded with her style file in black saree avatar. Check out pictures below-

Nia Sharma stuns in black

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish black deep neck sheer blouse. She topped it with a stunning golden embroidered sheer saree. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. For makeup, she picked it up with smokey smudgy eye makeup look and nude pink lips. Posing with utmost style in the picture, she gave off nothing but goals.

Work Front

Nia Sharma is an Indian television actress known for her work in the industry. She rose to fame for her role in the popular TV show “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and gained further recognition through her performances in shows like “Jamai Raja” and “Naagin 4.” She also has appeared in several music videos to date and more.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

