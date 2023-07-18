Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics

The sensational Nia Sharma is a fashionista. Her unique taste in fashion keeps her fans engaged with her. She knows how to pull attention toward her. Yesterday the actress had great fun partying. Check out her glam look in a pink ruffle dress.

Nia Sharma’s Pink Ruffle Dress

The beauty took to her Instagram and shared new pictures from her last night’s party. She wore a beautiful pink lace sleeves dress with ruffle detailing. The low neckline defined her cl*avage.

She accessorized her look with a gold chain, hoop earrings, and rings. At the same time, her smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her beauty. Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her weekend vibes.

In the caption, she mentioned that it’s hard for her to decide whether to maintain XS size or binge eating in a single. Her caption read, “It’s hard to decide between an XS size outfit and binge-eating in a single day.

If you know, you know😜.”

Nia Sharma also enjoyed some delicious dishes and drinks. She also enjoyed chicken dishes, paneer pizza, and other favorites. It was a perfect weekend for her.

Reacting to Nia Sharma’s post, actress Charul Malik commented, “Stretchable fabric hai dress ka toh daba kar khaayo bro .. lekin normal fabric ki dress hai hai toh kum khana Niaaaaa 🤣❤️❤️😘.”

