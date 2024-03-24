Television | Celebrities

Check out Nia Sharma, a TV diva, who shared a video of herself rocking Friday night in a stunning black dress. Have a look below.

Nia Sharma, an Indian television actress best known for her roles in Hindi television shows, is also considered a fashion icon. She usually wears daring and unique ensembles, making her a popular fashion icon. The stunning actress never misses an opportunity to make internet headlines with her regular dumps. We know we’re in for a treat when she shares new photos on Instagram. Now, the actress is enjoying her Friday night party in a black dress. Take a look at the video below.

Nia Sharma’s Bold Appearance At Party-

The gorgeous telly actress looks alluring in a black dress for the party, which is a combination of sassiness and sophistication. The outfit features a round halter, deep V-neckline, sleeveless, loose little U-shape pleated appearance upper portion with an attached net flowing fabric ankle-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with black smokey eyes; pink blush highlighted cheeks, and nude brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver rings, shimmery bangles, and diamond ear studs.

In the video, she flaunts her classy black dress with gorgeous postures. She took mirror selfies, clicked pictures with her friends, and showed stunning dance moves while gazing at the camera. Lastly, she shared a glimpse of her look with a beautiful smile.

Did you like seeing Nia’s friday fun night appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.