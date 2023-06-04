Nia Sharma Looks Cool In Knitted Top And Glasses; See Pics

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Nia Sharma is a renowned performing artist in the Hindi entertainment industry. Her skilful acting and performance on screen carved a strong niche in the business. Apart from acting, she is known for her fashion choices and experimenting style. And yet again, the diva is grabbing attention with her summer style.

In the latest Instagram story, Nia Sharma shared a picture of a beautiful sky, and it seems the diva is headed somewhere. And her travel attire is cool and comfy. The actress donned a white and peach low-neckline knitted top. She looked gorgeous even without makeup. Her straight hairstyle and black square glasses rounded her style.

In a couple of pictures, the actress posed with her simple and attractive look. She is an inspiration for others. Nia Sharma enjoys a massive fandom on her profile, with over 7 million followers. Her regular engagement post keeps her audience entertained. And they always know that the diva will treat them with something new and exciting. She has worked in many shows, like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and others. Her performance has always been in talk.

