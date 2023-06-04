ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma Looks Cool In Knitted Top And Glasses; See Pics

The bold and beautiful Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of gorgeous pictures on her account. Let's check out her simple and funky style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jun,2023 19:05:28
Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Nia Sharma is a renowned performing artist in the Hindi entertainment industry. Her skilful acting and performance on screen carved a strong niche in the business. Apart from acting, she is known for her fashion choices and experimenting style. And yet again, the diva is grabbing attention with her summer style.

In the latest Instagram story, Nia Sharma shared a picture of a beautiful sky, and it seems the diva is headed somewhere. And her travel attire is cool and comfy. The actress donned a white and peach low-neckline knitted top. She looked gorgeous even without makeup. Her straight hairstyle and black square glasses rounded her style.

In a couple of pictures, the actress posed with her simple and attractive look. She is an inspiration for others. Nia Sharma enjoys a massive fandom on her profile, with over 7 million followers. Her regular engagement post keeps her audience entertained. And they always know that the diva will treat them with something new and exciting. She has worked in many shows, like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and others. Her performance has always been in talk.

Nia Sharma is headed to enjoy her weekend in a new place. What’s your plan? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

