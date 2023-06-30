ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront

Nia Sharma is a charismatic beauty who constantly treats her fans. In the latest share, the diva is mesmerizing her fans in a bikini look as she takes a dip in water

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 21:08:43
Nia Sharma has not come out of vacation mode as, once again, she is back to enjoying her time with her mother. Earlier, the actress spent days vacationing in the USA. Her journey started in Miami, and she enjoyed visiting places like Beverly Hills and Venice in California. Here check out her bikini look, taking a dip in the water.

Nia Sharma Taking Dip In Water In Bikini Look

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a reel video. In the video, the diva can be seen taking a dip in cold and blue water. The diva donned a leopard print bikini and enjoyed swimming in the pool. The perfect sunny weather and moody vibes rounded her vacation vibe. She enjoyed this fun and peaceful time with her mother.

The actress captioned her post, “It was just one google image of an Oceanfront stay and I knew I was going to wake up right there…. And the next image was My 7am on that oceanfront.
#oceandrivemiami.”

Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast and enjoys visiting different places worldwide. And the vacation pictures keep floating all over the internet as soon as they are shared. On vacation, she enjoys every moment and surfs the place excitedly. Be bold, free, and quirky like Nia on your vacations.

What’s your vacation destination? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

