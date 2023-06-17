ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal

Nia Sharma is currently enjoying her vacation with her mother in Miami. In the latest post, the actress revealed her feeling about meeting her old friend after ages, finding out who

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jun,2023 23:00:08
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal

The social sensation Nia Sharma is a travel lover. This time she landed in Miami with her mother to enjoy the summer vacation. The pictures, videos, and their fun time shared on Instagram are going viral. It seems the actress is having a good time with her mother on vacation. Interestingly she met one of her close friends after ages, and here’s find out who?

Nia Sharma’s old Television friend Amrin Chakkiwala took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with her. The duo smiled at the sight and had a great time vacationing. In the caption, she wrote, “Mumbai to Miami atfer 9 years

We got through this

(Baby we made it ).”

Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal 816738

The actress also shared a picture with her friend and mother in one frame. Other than that, Nia Sharma’s captivating look grabbed the attention of the people around her, and even they complimented her. The actress expressed her happiness in the caption, writing, “You’ve nailed your look When a lot of strangers just wave at you telling you how they loved your dress and Oh your shoes !

hey! i just bought it and I wore it.”

Nia Sharma, in these pictures, wore a pink halter neck cutout bralette top paired with a ruffle skirt. Her simple hairstyle and makeup added glam. At the same time, her sneakers rounded her appearance.

What’s your vacation mood? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma Enjoys Sunny Vacation In Miami; See Pics
Nia Sharma Enjoys Sunny Vacation In Miami; See Pics
Nia Sharma flaunts stunning curves in denim short jacket, internet is crushing
Nia Sharma flaunts stunning curves in denim short jacket, internet is crushing
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Watch: Nia Sharma’s terrific balancing act is all wow
Watch: Nia Sharma’s terrific balancing act is all wow
Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In White Bralette And Denim; Watch
Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In White Bralette And Denim; Watch
Nia Sharma’s birthday wish for Karan Wahi is causing a stir as she hopes he will age backwards
Nia Sharma’s birthday wish for Karan Wahi is causing a stir as she hopes he will age backwards
Latest Stories
Kriti Sanon reveals one of her favorite scenes from Adipurush as Janaki!
Kriti Sanon reveals one of her favorite scenes from Adipurush as Janaki!
With on-screen couple Nawaaz-Avneet being the talk of the town for Tiku Weds Sheru, here’s a look at real life couples with huge age gaps: Al-Pacino & many more
With on-screen couple Nawaaz-Avneet being the talk of the town for Tiku Weds Sheru, here’s a look at real life couples with huge age gaps: Al-Pacino & many more
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read
Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’
Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos
Read Latest News