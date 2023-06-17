Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal

The social sensation Nia Sharma is a travel lover. This time she landed in Miami with her mother to enjoy the summer vacation. The pictures, videos, and their fun time shared on Instagram are going viral. It seems the actress is having a good time with her mother on vacation. Interestingly she met one of her close friends after ages, and here’s find out who?

Nia Sharma’s old Television friend Amrin Chakkiwala took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with her. The duo smiled at the sight and had a great time vacationing. In the caption, she wrote, “Mumbai to Miami atfer 9 years

We got through this

(Baby we made it ).”

The actress also shared a picture with her friend and mother in one frame. Other than that, Nia Sharma’s captivating look grabbed the attention of the people around her, and even they complimented her. The actress expressed her happiness in the caption, writing, “You’ve nailed your look When a lot of strangers just wave at you telling you how they loved your dress and Oh your shoes !

hey! i just bought it and I wore it.”

Nia Sharma, in these pictures, wore a pink halter neck cutout bralette top paired with a ruffle skirt. Her simple hairstyle and makeup added glam. At the same time, her sneakers rounded her appearance.

