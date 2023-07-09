ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma Oozes Omph In Black Gown(Hot Pics Alert)

Nia Sharma is a sensational actress in the Television world. The actress shared new hot pics in her latest Instagram dump; let's check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023
Nia Sharma is a social media sensation. She knows how to attract attention with her mesmerizing and magical looks. Whether ethnic or western, her style has always been the most talked about look on the red carpet of events, functions, parties, or other places. The diva wins hearts with her hit avatar in a black outfit in her latest Instagram dump.

Nia Sharma’s Latest Hot Pictures.

In her newest Instagram pictures, the actress is grabbing attention with her monotone black avatar. She wore a black bodycon gown with a low v-neckline and thigh-high slit detailing. Also, it has a backless style that defines her toned figure.

Nia Sharma accessorized her look with a gold chain. At the same time, her bold black and smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and nude lips rounded her style. She paired her outfit with matching comfy flippers. Her messy hairstyle added to her alluring look.

Throughout the pictures, she posed strikingly. In the first picture, she posed, flaunting her backless glam. In the next pictures, she won hearts with her gorgeousness. And lastly, she posed on the chair, ensuring her toned figure glam makes one drool over her. She is oozing oomph with her black avatar. The diva knows to slay with her hot looks.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s new hot avatar in monotone black? Please share your views and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

