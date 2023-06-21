Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen

Nia Sharma, a week ago, flew to Miami with her mother for her vacation. Since she took the flight, the actress enjoyed her time to the fullest. The photos and video clips from the vacation are going viral now, glam. At the same time, the latest pictures and videos from her vacation will make you plan your trip. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a series of photos and videos of having fun in Miami. In a picture, she posed with her friend Amrin Chakkiwala who she met after 9 years on the vacation destination. Later Nia played football with a little girl and also danced with her. The actress is full of fun vibes. She has the spirit to live life to the fullest.

Nia Sharma next decided to spend her vacation in California. The visuals from the city are enough to show how much the diva is enjoying her time in the US. Later she posed in front of a yellow Ferrari car. The Jamai Raja actress did many other things, like roaming the city in the car with her mother, witnessing the historical places and buildings, and having fun overall.

Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast. The fun photos and videos convince one to plan a vacation in the USA.

