ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen

Nia Sharma is having a great time vacationing in the United States Of America with her mother and old friend Amrin Chakkiwala; let's check out the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 11:59:39
Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen

Nia Sharma, a week ago, flew to Miami with her mother for her vacation. Since she took the flight, the actress enjoyed her time to the fullest. The photos and video clips from the vacation are going viral now, glam. At the same time, the latest pictures and videos from her vacation will make you plan your trip. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a series of photos and videos of having fun in Miami. In a picture, she posed with her friend Amrin Chakkiwala who she met after 9 years on the vacation destination. Later Nia played football with a little girl and also danced with her. The actress is full of fun vibes. She has the spirit to live life to the fullest.

Nia Sharma next decided to spend her vacation in California. The visuals from the city are enough to show how much the diva is enjoying her time in the US. Later she posed in front of a yellow Ferrari car. The Jamai Raja actress did many other things, like roaming the city in the car with her mother, witnessing the historical places and buildings, and having fun overall.

Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast. The fun photos and videos convince one to plan a vacation in the USA.

What’s your vacation destination? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress
Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress
Nia Sharma celebrates 9 years of friendship at Miami beach, see pic
Nia Sharma celebrates 9 years of friendship at Miami beach, see pic
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal
Nia Sharma Enjoys Sunny Vacation In Miami; See Pics
Nia Sharma Enjoys Sunny Vacation In Miami; See Pics
Nia Sharma flaunts stunning curves in denim short jacket, internet is crushing
Nia Sharma flaunts stunning curves in denim short jacket, internet is crushing
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Latest Stories
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
Nora Fatehi’s special, heartfelt shoutout for Varun Dhawan
Nora Fatehi’s special, heartfelt shoutout for Varun Dhawan
Read Latest News