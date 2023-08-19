Nia Sharma Redefines Vogue In White Thigh High Slit Dress

Nia Sharma is back to blow our minds with her sartorial fashion choices. She always leveled up her statement style on the red carpet or at parties; her glam never fails to make hearts flutter. In her latest avatar, the beauty redefines vogue in a sparkling white thigh-high slit dress.

Nia Sharma’s White Vogue In Latest Dump

Styled by Bati Handa, Nia Sharma epitomizes vogue style in a white thigh-high slit dress. The low neckline and thigh-high slit raised the sensuality bar in the outfit. Cash makeup artist adorns her stunning look with smokey eye makeup, dewy shiny cheeks, nude lips, and open curls by Sankpal Savita.

What’s more? The white pearl choker necklace elevates her dreamy vogue style. Nia makes a statement with the thigh-high tie-knot heels. In the video, the diva steps out on the red carpet with glamorous looks. As the video proceeds, the actress transitions into a white mini-dress, giving her fans a sneak peek into her styling time.

Whether thigh-high slit gown or off-shoulder mini dress, Nia Sharma always ace every look with her pinch of glamour and style. She is the queen of bold and contemporary fashion, and her sense of styling has become an inspiration for many.

Did you like Nia Sharma redefines vogue in white thigh-high slit? Please share your opinion with us in the comments.