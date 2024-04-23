Nia Sharma Rocks Saturday Night in a White Spaghetti Frill Top & Matching Skirt; Arjun Biljani Says, “Miss Me!”

Nia Sharma, a beacon of confidence and style, never fails to dazzle. The party animal seizes every opportunity to elevate an event with her glamorous presence. This time, she sets a new standard of sensuality with her backless garment. Her daring photographs are currently setting Instagram on fire. We eagerly anticipate her new Instagram posts, knowing we’re in for a treat. The actress chose a white top and skirt ensemble for a recent Saturday night party, a testament to her fearless fashion choices. Check out her look below:

Nia Sharma’s White Strappy Top And Skirt Appearance-

Nia Sharma dazzles Saturday night in a white spaghetti knot-tied frill crop top featuring a chic square neckline that accentuates her shoulders and collarbones. The sleeveless design adds sophistication, while the knot-tied detail adds a playful and stylish element to the ensemble. Paired with a high-waisted flared mini skirt, the top creates a flattering silhouette that elongates Nia’s legs and emphasises her waist.

Nia’s Glam Appearance-

Nia’s look is a masterclass in elegance. Her sleek and shiny hair, styled in a loose, straight hairstyle, adds a touch of glamour. Her makeup, glamorous yet understated, enhances her natural beauty without overpowering her ensemble. Shimmery eyelids, black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, peach-hued cheeks, and peach lip color create a stunning look.

To complete her ensemble, Nia chose delicate diamond ear studs, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication. In the pictures, she proudly flaunts her spectacular white strappy top and skirt, enjoying delicious food and drinks with her friends, all captured in a car.

Arjun Biljani captioned her post, “Miss me 🙈.”

What do you think about Nia's Saturday night appearance?