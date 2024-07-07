Nia Sharma, the talented actress, has shared a sizzling photo on Instagram, showcasing her stylish look from the upcoming cookery and comedy show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” on Colours TV. The actress is seen wearing a black baggy mini dress that accentuates her curves, paired with black hunter shoes that add a rugged touch to her overall look.

Her accessories include silver bangles and a silver necklace, which complement her outfit perfectly. Her black nail paint and bold eye makeup add a dramatic flair, while her nude lipstick keeps the look subtle and sophisticated. Nia Sharma’s overall appearance perfectly blends sleek and chic, making her look super hot.

The actress has had a successful career in the television industry, with notable roles in shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”. She has also been a part of several music videos and has won awards for her performances. Nia Sharma’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her on “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, which promises to be a unique blend of comedy and cookery.

Nia Sharma Sizzles in Black Mini Dress on Colours TV's New Show 905328

Nia Sharma Sizzles in Black Mini Dress on Colours TV's New Show 905329

With her stunning look and impressive acting skills, Nia Sharma is sure to make a mark on the new show. Her fans are excited to see her in a new avatar, and the actress is all set to entertain them with her culinary skills and comedic timing. “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” is expected to be a hit, and Nia Sharma’s presence on the show is only adding to the excitement.