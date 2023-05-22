Nia Sharma slams trolls with cryptic message, says, "check your bank account..."

Nia Sharma is one of the most hardworking and respected actresses and artistes in the Indian TV industry. The diva has done incredible work in the past and well, with her stylish and stunning presence in all the shows that she’s been a part of, she’s successfully managed to achieve what she’s good at. Her sincerity and efforts have yielded results for real and well, that’s exactly why, she’s successfully achieving everything wonderfully that she deserves. Her swag game is effortless and that’s why, fans love to shower her with the most adorable forms of appreciation that she deserves. Nia Sharma as a performer has been slaying in the social media space as well and well, we are looking forward to it. Her Instagram game keeps getting bigger and better with every passing year and that’s what we genuinely love the most about her.

Check out this latest savage message that Nia Sharma has written from her end on Instagram story:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Nia Sharma, what do we currently get to see from her end? Well, in an Instagram story message that’s now going viral, Nia Sharma is seen lambasting trolls with a savage message. She has written,

“When somebody doesn’t like you, check your bank account to see if it makes a difference. ”

Well, quite savage and right on the face, ain't it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Quite inspiring and happening, coming from her end, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.