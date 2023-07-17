ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips

Nia Sharma keeping her glam do on point, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning set of pictures where we could see her wearing a stylish white cutout ensemble.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 07:30:34
The magic of South Beach begins with its pristine white sand coasts and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Whether you’re sunbathing, taking a refreshing dip, or indulging in water sports, the beach offers a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation. The rhythmic crashing of waves and the gentle ocean breeze create a soothing ambiance that washes away all worries.

And now Nia Sharma keeping her glam do on point, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning set of pictures where we could see her wearing a stylish white cutout ensemble. Nia can be seen sporting a fashionable white cutout ensemble that accentuates her glamorous look. She further elevated her appearance with bold red lips, complemented by stylish black shades and a sleek mid-parted ponytail.

Nia Sharma’s fashion choices always make a statement, and this ensemble is no exception. The white cutout outfit exudes modern elegance, while her choice of accessories adds a touch of sophistication to the overall look. The bold red lips provide a striking contrast, adding an element of glamour to her appearance. The sleek mid-parted ponytail perfectly complements the ensemble, creating a sleek and polished hairstyle.

Have a look at Nia’s grandeur in Miami:

Getting the boss lady vibes already? Well we are! And Nia every time aces at it. Let us know your views in the comments below. Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

