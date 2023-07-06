Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on 'toxic fitness culture,' says 'body on fast...'

The stunning Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and most gorgeous actresses in the Television world. She has a toned hourglass figure, and the audience praises her for her amazing personality. And yet again, the actress, in her recent post, is flaunting her figure and also emphasizing the focus on fitness culture. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma’s Takes Dig At Toxic Fitness Standards.

In the entertainment world, fitness matters the most. People expect the divas to be zero-figure and look slim. These are just unwanted and toxic fitness standards, which make the person feel bad if they are not zero figures. In reality, everyone should accept the way they are and embrace their realness. In the latest dump, Nia shared a picture of herself in black and white.

Nia donned a white bralette top paired with matching pants, which emphasized her curvy and slim midriff. In the caption, she mentioned, “Just a body on a fast until the photoshoot’s done.” She hinted that she was fasting to look slim, attractive, and ideal in her pictures.

These are toxic fitness cultures where one has to go through hunger just to look slim on social media. It also harms people’s mental health. One should accept the way they are.

