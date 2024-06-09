Nia Sharma Turns ‘Barbie’ In Cotton Candy Top And Skirt For Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Nia Sharma is a talented Indian actress known for her work in television serials. She rose to prominence as Maanvi Chaudhary in the television serial “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.” With a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram, Nia Sharma connects with her fans regularly, sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, she appeared in a Colors show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, where she looked stunning in a cotton candy look.

Nia Sharma’s Cotton Candy Look-

Nia Sharma’s cotton candy dress featured a whimsical and playful design reminiscent of the sweet confection. The dress showcased pastel hues, such as pink, that evoked cotton candy colors. The silhouette of the dress features pink off-shoulder full sleeves, a side elastic fitted plain top paired with a high-waisted pleated slit mini skirt accentuating her curves and adding to the overall Barbie-inspired aesthetic.

Nia Sharma’s Style Appearance-

The actress fashioned her hair into middle-parted, curly, open tresses. She chose glam makeup with black fluttery eyes, blushy shimmery highlighted cheeks, and pink creamy lips. She paired her outfit with silver ear hoops and pink and white shoes. In the photos, the actress shows her stunning cotton candy look and also shares a glimpse of her Laughter Chefs Kitchen as she is being interviewed on the set.

She captioned her post, “Taking on kitchen duties in the Laughter Chefs kitchen. 👩‍🍳 in my cotton Candy look.”

The Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is aired on Colors TV at 9:30 pm.

