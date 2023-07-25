ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics

Nia Sharma is a fashion lover. She grabs attention with her style. She treats fans with her new metallic avatar in a mini dress in the latest Instagram dump. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 08:10:22
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics 837087

The ever-stunning Nia Sharma is one of the most loved fashionistas in the Telly world. She loves to experiment with her style and bring something new in an unexpected way. Her style is all about class and glamour. Once again, the beauty in her latest Instagram pictures is flaunting her fashion in a metallic mini dress.

Nia Sharma’s Metallic Avatar

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram and shared pictures in her sizzling hot avatar. She wore a silver metallic mini dress with a halter neck design. The diva styled herself with bold smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. Her wavy hairstyle and tie-knot sandals rounded her appearance.

Nia posed, flaunting her toned thigh throughout the striking pictures. She exuded glam like a queen as in the picture she was sitting on the sofa with her one hand taking the support of the sofa wall. Her smile and sassy expressions were jaw-dropping. The metallic beauty flaunted her picturesque figure. Nia Sharma shared the pictures with the caption, “It’s all Metallic.”

Nia Sharma Shows

The actress rose to fame as Maanvi in the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Also, she gathered massive popularity for Jamai Raja. She has also appeared in the show Naagin, and the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s metallic look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress 836298
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma’s ‘I own it bro’ style in black mini dress
Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics 834635
Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips 834489
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips
Nia Sharma Wears 'Pretty Smile' Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here 834265
Nia Sharma Wears ‘Pretty Smile’ Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics 833675
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look 832764
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look
Latest Stories
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics 837105
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta's Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures 837084
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta’s Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction 837082
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction
Urfi Javed gets unapologetically real about her ‘lips filler’ journey, read 837069
Urfi Javed gets unapologetically real about her ‘lips filler’ journey, read
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Under Fire for Umpire Dispute and Mocking Bangladesh in ODI Series Finale 837173
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Under Fire for Umpire Dispute and Mocking Bangladesh in ODI Series Finale
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali diaries, see pics 837052
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali diaries, see pics
Read Latest News