Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics

The ever-stunning Nia Sharma is one of the most loved fashionistas in the Telly world. She loves to experiment with her style and bring something new in an unexpected way. Her style is all about class and glamour. Once again, the beauty in her latest Instagram pictures is flaunting her fashion in a metallic mini dress.

Nia Sharma’s Metallic Avatar

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram and shared pictures in her sizzling hot avatar. She wore a silver metallic mini dress with a halter neck design. The diva styled herself with bold smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. Her wavy hairstyle and tie-knot sandals rounded her appearance.

Nia posed, flaunting her toned thigh throughout the striking pictures. She exuded glam like a queen as in the picture she was sitting on the sofa with her one hand taking the support of the sofa wall. Her smile and sassy expressions were jaw-dropping. The metallic beauty flaunted her picturesque figure. Nia Sharma shared the pictures with the caption, “It’s all Metallic.”

Nia Sharma Shows

The actress rose to fame as Maanvi in the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Also, she gathered massive popularity for Jamai Raja. She has also appeared in the show Naagin, and the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

