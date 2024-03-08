Nia Sharma Turns Spiritual, Visits Shiv Temple On Occasion Of Mahashivratri; See Photos

Nia Sharma is a well-known Indian actress and television personality who has worked extensively in the Hindi industry. Her participation in the show won her worldwide acclaim and a sizable fan base. She is also recognized for her outgoing and trendy personality. She has frequently made news for her dazzling red carpet-looks, chic outfits, and breathtaking picture sessions. Her confidence and outspokenness have made her a role model for many young women. Recently, she resorted to social media to provide a peek at her spiritual journey on Mahashivratri; see below.

Nia Sharma’s Spiritual Trip Appearance-

The television diva posted pictures of herself in a pink and white salwar suit on Instagram. She appeared in a pink and white floral embroidered one-shoulder V-neckline, full sleeves, straight side-cuts short kurta, straight with white lace embroidered pants, and sheer white dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with black eyes and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs and a bindi paired with multi-colored juttis. In the pictures, she is seen doing Pooja and posing candidly; in the next, she shows her side appearance while holding a pooja plate with a bright smile. Lastly, she reveals her full outfit and also clicks a selfie picture.

