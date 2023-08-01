ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Aug,2023 05:05:12
Buckle up, fashionistas and fun-seekers, because we’re diving headfirst into the whimsical wonderland of Nia Sharma and her dazzling obsession with barbiecore fashion! Picture this: a sprinkle of fairy dust, a dash of unicorn magic, and a whole lot of sass – that’s Nia’s recipe for slaying the style game!

When Nia steps out, it’s like a parade of pastel perfection dancing on a rainbow. She struts in with confidence, turning heads faster than a spinning top. Pink, purple, mint green – she’s got a color palette more vibrant than a kid’s crayon box! Who needs subtlety when you can be a walking, talking human-sized candy shop, right?

But wait, there’s more to Nia’s barbiecore madness! She’s got a trick or two up her sleeves, and they’re as cheeky as they come. Mixing sweetness with a pinch of spice, she throws on some edgy accessories that say, “Hey, I’m cute, but I’m not to be messed with!” Combat boots with a frilly dress? Heck yes! She’s a fashion rebel with a cause – bringing the best of both worlds to the runway!

Owing to that, here we have shared some of her core barbiecore looks collected from her Instagram profile.

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835887

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835888

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835889

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835890

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835891

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835892

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835894

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835895

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835896

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835897

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835898

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835899

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835900

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835901

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835902

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835903

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835904

Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835905

If there’s one thing Nia loves more than her sugary outfits, it’s her hair game! From bouncy curls that rival the bounce house at a carnival to braids that could tame a wild unicorn, she’s got hairstyles for days.

Nia’s barbiecore powers wouldn’t be complete without her makeup magic. Glitter, glitter everywhere – on her eyes, her cheeks, and probably even in her dreams! With each stroke of her brush, she transforms into the ultimate fairy princess, and we can’t help but wish we could raid her makeup stash too.

But it’s not just about the clothes or the makeup – it’s Nia’s personality that takes barbiecore to a whole new level. She radiates happiness and joy, infecting us all with her contagious energy. If she were a dessert, she’d be a sparkling, multi-layered cake topped with sprinkles of laughter!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

