Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here

Hometown is special to everyone. Today the sensational diva Nia Sharma is shooting in her hometown Delhi. It’s her first time shooting in her hometown, and she expressed her feelings in her latest Instagram pictures. In the shared pictures, she wore a white tube top paired with low-waist cargo pants.

Nia accessorized her look with a silver cross chain on her neck and a silver waist chain defining her curvaceous midriff. Her high half-secured ponytail, dewy makeup, and bold lips rounded her appearance. A pair of white chunky sneakers uplifted her glam. The actress flaunted her picturesque glam throughout her photos.

While expressing herself being in her hometown, she said, “Dilli Ki Ladki Shooting in your hometown hits different.” The actress also had a fun time treating her hunger with the yummy cheat food bittu tikki after so long. It’s the first time she is shooting in her hometown in Delhi. She had a nostalgic feeling.

Nia Sharma is currently busy with her shoot in Delhi in her hometown. The diva often shares her life details with her fans and viewers. The actress has worked in many shows like Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many others. She has also been featured in music videos like Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Hor Pila, etc.

