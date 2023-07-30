ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here

Nia Sharma treats her fans with a glimpse of her hometown shoot in her latest Instagram dump.Nia Sharma also shares the nostalgic feeling Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jul,2023 00:05:57
Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838819

Hometown is special to everyone. Today the sensational diva Nia Sharma is shooting in her hometown Delhi. It’s her first time shooting in her hometown, and she expressed her feelings in her latest Instagram pictures. In the shared pictures, she wore a white tube top paired with low-waist cargo pants.

Nia accessorized her look with a silver cross chain on her neck and a silver waist chain defining her curvaceous midriff. Her high half-secured ponytail, dewy makeup, and bold lips rounded her appearance. A pair of white chunky sneakers uplifted her glam. The actress flaunted her picturesque glam throughout her photos.

Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838816

Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838817

Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838818

While expressing herself being in her hometown, she said, “Dilli Ki Ladki Shooting in your hometown hits different.” The actress also had a fun time treating her hunger with the yummy cheat food bittu tikki after so long. It’s the first time she is shooting in her hometown in Delhi. She had a nostalgic feeling.

Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838812

Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838813

Nia Sharma is currently busy with her shoot in Delhi in her hometown. The diva often shares her life details with her fans and viewers. The actress has worked in many shows like Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many others. She has also been featured in music videos like Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Hor Pila, etc.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s stunning look in casuals? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

