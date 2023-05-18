Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics

Nia Sharma loves to take pictures of herself. She has a unique taste in fashion that keeps her different from the crowd. Her personality, style, acting, and everything make her unique and an audience favorite. Check out her latest mirror selfie

The bold and bindaas Nia Sharma is a regular treat for the Indian audience. She has constantly captivated the viewers with her performance. Being in the industry for years, the actress has learned to flaunt her toned figure through her pictures. And yet again, the diva looked fabulous in her latest Instagram photo dump. Let’s check out.

Nia Sharma’s Mirror Selfies

In the latest Instagram story, Jamai Raja actress shared two mirror selfies in different avatars. At the first click, she posed inside her room in a cream bralette paired with a white tank top teamed with denim shorts. Her open hairstyle, black glasses, pink shoes, and handbag added to her style. She looked stunning in the pictures with her attitude.

In the other mirror selfie, Nia donned a black bralette with a matching jacket and trousers. Once again open hairstyle and pink shoes rounded her appearance. Her edgy look always makes fans go gaga. The actress is quite obsessed with taking pictures and shares in her profile.

Nia Sharma Social Media

The talented actress is a social media star too. She has more than 7 million followers on her profile. Her regular engagement posts keep her audience hooked on her. In addition, her captivating style file, pictures, and reels make her watch her on a loop.

Do you like Nia Sharma's style?