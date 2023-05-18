ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics

Nia Sharma loves to take pictures of herself. She has a unique taste in fashion that keeps her different from the crowd. Her personality, style, acting, and everything make her unique and an audience favorite. Check out her latest mirror selfie

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 May,2023 19:35:58
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics

The bold and bindaas Nia Sharma is a regular treat for the Indian audience. She has constantly captivated the viewers with her performance. Being in the industry for years, the actress has learned to flaunt her toned figure through her pictures. And yet again, the diva looked fabulous in her latest Instagram photo dump. Let’s check out.

Nia Sharma’s Mirror Selfies

In the latest Instagram story, Jamai Raja actress shared two mirror selfies in different avatars. At the first click, she posed inside her room in a cream bralette paired with a white tank top teamed with denim shorts. Her open hairstyle, black glasses, pink shoes, and handbag added to her style. She looked stunning in the pictures with her attitude.

Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics 808425

In the other mirror selfie, Nia donned a black bralette with a matching jacket and trousers. Once again open hairstyle and pink shoes rounded her appearance. Her edgy look always makes fans go gaga. The actress is quite obsessed with taking pictures and shares in her profile.

Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics 808424

Nia Sharma Social Media

The talented actress is a social media star too. She has more than 7 million followers on her profile. Her regular engagement posts keep her audience hooked on her. In addition, her captivating style file, pictures, and reels make her watch her on a loop.

Do you like Nia Sharma’s style? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Nia Sharma Teaches To Make Mouth Watering Cup Cakes, Watch
Nia Sharma Teaches To Make Mouth Watering Cup Cakes, Watch
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation
Inside Nia Sharma's Moody Summer Days, Check Out
Inside Nia Sharma's Moody Summer Days, Check Out
Watch: Nia Sharma does sensational ramp walk, video goes viral
Watch: Nia Sharma does sensational ramp walk, video goes viral
Uff Uff: Nia Sharma Stabbing Hearts In New Black Lady Avatar; See Pics
Uff Uff: Nia Sharma Stabbing Hearts In New Black Lady Avatar; See Pics
Watch: Nia Sharma has got all her ‘sass’ from her mama, and we can’t agree more
Watch: Nia Sharma has got all her ‘sass’ from her mama, and we can’t agree more
Latest Stories
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
Read Latest News