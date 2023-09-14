Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma often serves fashion moments with her statement choices. Her latest glam in pink off-shoulder mini dress turns out to be a perfect pick for date night.

Nia Sharma, the stunning actress and fashionista in the industry, has always captivated her fans with her eccentric wardrobe choices. Whenever she shares new photos on her Instagram, we know we are in for a treat. And her new glam in pink off-shoulder mini dress is no exception.

Nia Sharma’s Soft Pink Mini Dress Glam

On Thursday evening, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in her Barbiecore avatar. She dons a soft pink off-shoulder corset bodice with full sleeves ruched dress. The small frills around the neckline make her look pretty.

But wait, there is more! Nia opts for long gold dangles, giving her a touch of modern style. The blur and smokey eyes, rosy blushed cheeks, and pink lips add an enchanting glow. Her open hairstyle complements her appearance. The long, strappy silver high heels enhance the glamour quotient. With all the accessories and adorns, she looks ready for date night.

In the series of photos, Nia Sharma embraced her beauty in the striking shots. With the moody environment, the actress looks irresistibly attractive. Nia never fails to ace her style no matter what the occasion is; she keeps her best foot forward.

So, did you like Nia Sharma’s date night ready glam? Let us know in the comment box.