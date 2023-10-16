Television | Celebrities

Get ready to twirl your way through Navratri 2023 in style, because Nidhi Shah has just unveiled the ultimate fashion secret for those who want to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank. Her floral cream hued lehenga choli is not just an outfit; it’s an affordable luxe masterpiece that’s about to set the Navratri fashion scene on fire. With its delicate, dreamy design and a price tag that won’t make you flinch, this ensemble is your golden ticket to a Navratri celebration that’s as stylish as it is fun. So, grab your dandiya sticks, because Nidhi Shah is about to make you the reigning fashion queen of the dance floor!

Decoding Nidhi Shah’s lehenga look

Nidhi Shah dazzled in a cream-hued floral lehenga choli that’s got us all starry-eyed. The blouse, in an elegant ivory shade, took sleeveless to a whole new level, perfectly complementing her long wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. But the cherry on top? Those gorgeous jhumkas that added a touch of tradition to this contemporary look. Now, here’s the best part – this show-stopping outfit can be yours for just Rs. 4,550, as spotted on Cygnus Fashion’s website. It’s a steal, and Nidhi Shah knows it!

Check out photos:

Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of this fashion marvel. The lehenga, blouse, and dupatta all share the same creamy colour palette, creating a seamless flow of elegance. But what sets it apart is the delicate embroidery that dances across the blouse and the lehenga, giving it a touch of grace that’s hard to resist. And that’s not all; digital printing on the dupatta adds a modern twist to the ensemble. Plus, they’ve spiced things up with some dori and sequins on the georgette fabric – because who said you can’t have a little bling with your beauty?

So, what’s the occasion, you ask? This cream lehenga choli is your passport to dazzling at weddings, ruling the festivals like Navratri, and being the fashion icon at all your social gatherings. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a statement piece that screams affordable luxury. Nidhi Shah has certainly made our fashion dreams come true, and we’re here for it!