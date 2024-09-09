Television | TV News

Paras Kalnawat's recent pictures clicked with Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah during Ganesh Chaturthi, ends up in fans being worried over his extremely weight loss and skinny appearance.

Paras Kalnawat is presently seen as the leading man in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. His chemistry was earlier appreciated with Sana Sayyad. However, with Adrija Roy joining the show, Paras and Adrija’s chemistry has been well-accepted. Paras recently made his presence felt at his Anupamaa co-actor’s premises during Ganesh Chaturthi. Paras was seen visiting the homes of Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently made news by quitting Anupamaa. He also was seen visiting the house of Nidhi Shah from the show. Paras mentioned that he was happy to have visited his two favourites during Ganesh Chaturthi. Paras’ pictures clicked with Sudhanshu and Nidhi, were loved by fans. However, they were quick to make out that Paras had lost too much weight of late. They were worried to see him being so skinny.

Immediately, there were messages and replies where fans got conversant about the reason behind Paras losing so much weight. There were concerned fans who questioned Paras on his health and asked openly whether he had any health issues. A few of the users told him that it was not good for him to lose so much weight, to the extent of becoming unrecognizable.

You can check the pictures here. You can also read the replies of worried fans, over Paras’ health.

Certainly, this is also a question that we would like to ask Paras!! He looks way too skinny and lean in these pictures. Guess time needs to be invested in giving health the maximum priority!!