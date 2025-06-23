Exclusive: Paras Kalnawat Opens Up About Playing Aditya Kashyap in Parineeti Post-Leap

TV actor Paras Kalnawat is currently playing the new character Aditya Kashyap after the leap in the show Colors Parineeti. With this new chapter, many twists have come in the show and Paras says that this role is the most different and interesting character for him to date. Paras spoke exclusively with IWMBuzz

About Aditya’s character, Paras said, “As an actor, I would say that Aditya is a heartbroken person who has been betrayed in love and who now hates girls. I have never played such a character before, so let’s see how this journey goes.”

Is it challenging to maintain the level of the show after the leap? On this question, Paras said, “I am not feeling any kind of pressure at the moment. I give my 100 per cent in whatever I do. I am working hard for the role of Aditya Kashyap and am playing every aspect of the story honestly.”

In Balaji’s previous show too, your character came after the leap and the TRP was good. Do you expect the same repetition? Paras said smilingly, “The audience is God. I consider myself lucky that I know how to win hearts. If you win the hearts of the audience, they will love you in every show. This time too the story is interesting, and I am sure that the audience will like it.”

Would you like to work in OTT or any other kind of show? “Yes, why not? I am open to every channel and platform. There is only one condition, if I like the story, I say yes without thinking,” Paras replied.

On being asked, Which genre he wants to work in? He said, “I want to do shades of grey but on OTT. On TV, I want to be the same Paras Kalnawat that people have been watching for years.”

He shared his opinion on the pre-leap comparison on social media, “I have received a lot of messages that people are missing the old Jodi, but at the same time, my entry is also being loved. People are posting, are happy and accepting me, what more can I ask for?”

Talking about bonding with the cast, he said, “wesome! When I first met Pratiksha, she was so fun-loving. Pratiksha is a very quick laugher and a very smiling person. If you do something funny, she immediately smiles. That’s why she has a very fun-loving personality – and that’s where we are very similar.

Colors TV show Parineeti is taking a leap. In this new phase, Paras Kalnawat and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been cast in the lead roles. Paras has previously appeared in Kumkum Bhagya, while Pratiksha was seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside Shriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.

Anchal Sahu, who has been playing the lead role of Parineeti since the beginning of the show, will continue to be a part of the show even after the leap. However, no information has been shared at the moment about the changes coming in her character.

Parineeti went on air on 14 February 2022 and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The story of the show revolves around two friends Parineeti and Neeti who unknowingly marry the same person. This unique twist has given the show special popularity among the audience.

