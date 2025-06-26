Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Reacts Seeing Shivansh With Prarthana, Gets Upset With Bua Maa

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years, with its share of major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Sonalika comes to Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) house during the puja to surprise him; however, Bua Maa is shocked to see her.

In the upcoming episode, Sonalika enters the house and is shocked to see Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) with Shivansh. She notices the mangalsutra and vermilion Prarthana wore and gets angry with her. Sonalika pushes Prarthana away in anger, separating her and Shivansh. Sonalika calls Shivansh a cheater for marrying Prarthana.

Sonalika also gets upset with Bua Maa. She accuses her of breaking her trust, but Bua Maa tries to calm her but suddenly starts coughing. Prarthana brings water for Sonalika, but she throws the water back at Prarthana and pushes her again, highlighting that she will never take anything from her hand.

It will be interesting to see how Shivansh and Prarthana’s relationship handles the new challenges.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.