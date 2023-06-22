ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj and Kinjal promising to step in for Anupamaa and handle the Shah house well.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jun,2023 11:02:48
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah family being restless and worried with the countdown starting to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) leaving for USA. They believe that Anupamaa has a solution to all the problems that the family faces. The proof to this was the recent one which was created by Pakhi and Dimple’s fight. Anupamaa not only gave everyone in the house a piece of her mind, but also gave the solution of Samar and Dimple living seperately. Baa and Vanraj will in the coming episode be worried about their house after Anupamaa’s going.

However, Vanraj will show some maturity. He will be stunned with the fact that Paritosh wants to step out of the house and live separately with Kinjal and Pari. Vanraj will be seen having a frank talk with Kinjal. He will help her out in her office work, and will take care of Pari too when she will be busy. Vanraj will ask Kinjal to take a decision on her life.

Kinjal will be frank too and will open up to Vanraj. She will tell him that she is not able to leave her family, even while she has stopped being a wife to Paritosh. Seeing Vanraj’s worry, Kinjal will promise to take care of the house after Anupamaa would go.

Will Vanraj and Kinjal be able to weather the problems in the house?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Latest Stories
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Yo Yo Honey Singh receives threat call from Goldy Brar, main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, deets inside
Yo Yo Honey Singh receives threat call from Goldy Brar, main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, deets inside
Read Latest News