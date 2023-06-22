Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah family being restless and worried with the countdown starting to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) leaving for USA. They believe that Anupamaa has a solution to all the problems that the family faces. The proof to this was the recent one which was created by Pakhi and Dimple’s fight. Anupamaa not only gave everyone in the house a piece of her mind, but also gave the solution of Samar and Dimple living seperately. Baa and Vanraj will in the coming episode be worried about their house after Anupamaa’s going.

However, Vanraj will show some maturity. He will be stunned with the fact that Paritosh wants to step out of the house and live separately with Kinjal and Pari. Vanraj will be seen having a frank talk with Kinjal. He will help her out in her office work, and will take care of Pari too when she will be busy. Vanraj will ask Kinjal to take a decision on her life.

Kinjal will be frank too and will open up to Vanraj. She will tell him that she is not able to leave her family, even while she has stopped being a wife to Paritosh. Seeing Vanraj’s worry, Kinjal will promise to take care of the house after Anupamaa would go.

Will Vanraj and Kinjal be able to weather the problems in the house?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

