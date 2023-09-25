Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah and Gaurav Khanna dance on the romantic song Tum Kya Mile

The charismatic duo, Nidhi Shah and Gaurav Khanna, who play the role of Kinjal and Anuj respectively in TV show Anupamaa has left their followers in awe. In the Instagram video shared by Nidhi, the duo can be seen effortlessly gliding across the dance floor, perfectly synchronized to the music.

Nidhi, adorned in a stunning pink saree with a golden blouse and matching pink heels, exuded elegance and grace. Her choice of attire accentuated her beauty and added a touch of traditional charm to the performance. On the other hand, Gaurav Khanna, who is known for his dashing looks, sported a classic white shirt paired with pink pants and white shoes.

One of the highlights of the performance was the undeniable chemistry between Nidhi and Gaurav. Their smiles, glances, and seamless dance moves conveyed a sense of camaraderie and connection that left viewers captivated. As the video reached its climax, Gaurav, in a charming and romantic gesture, lifted Nidhi into his arms. This heartfelt moment left viewers swooning over their undeniable chemistry.

Nidhi and Gaurav’s dance video quickly became a sensation on social media. Fans and followers started sharing the video on their respective fan pages with admiration and compliments for the duo. Check their dance video below!

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.