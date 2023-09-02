Television | Celebrities

Nikitin Dheer has got himself tattooed and here is what he has to say about his enormous Mahadev tattoo. Read here to see how he experienced this phase.

Actor Nikitin Dheer has gotten inked, something that he has been waiting to do all these years. He has gotten himself a big Mahadev tattoo and it looks wonderful. The tattoo has been made by Alien Tattoo Studio, and made by Sunny Bhanushali.

Says Nikitin, “I have been wanting this tattoo since over a decade, it never was the right time. So this time I just decided to go for it as I had a break between shoots. The image of what I wanted on myself was rather clear in my head. I added my thoughts on an existing image and gave it my touch with the help of Sunny who helped this entire thing come to life.”

Talking about the tattoo artist, Nikitin states, “I had seen Alien Tattoos work in the past, had a specific type of tattoo in mind. When I met Sunny Bhanushali, he instantly understood what I wanted. He is one of the best in the business, so I was confident of getting tattooed by him.”

On the kind of guidelines he needs to follow, Nikitin avers, “I have been given a set of guidelines to do to look after the tattoo, the hardest is to stay away from training for a week or two which frankly is hard for anybody who enjoys training. It will be a task to refrain but like they say, to win some you gotta lose some. Am sure it will be worth the wait.”

On the tough time and pain he had to bear when he was being tattooed, Nikitin states, “It took 2 days, it was fine, watching something I waited for come alive felt great. The pain was definitely there. However, I bore it to see Mahadev come alive. Felt Surreal. Har Har Mahadev.”

Best of luck!!