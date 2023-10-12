Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out

The gorgeous TV actresses Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, and Surbhi Chandna are social media enthusiasts. They often share insights from their personal and professional life, and today, the divas give a sneak peek into their moody vibes.

Niti Taylor’s Breezy Look In White

For the sunkissed photos, Niti Taylor opts for a white one-shoulder bralette. She pairs this with a matching long layered skirt. The thigh-high slit detail gives her a sense of sensuality. She styles her moody day with black glasses and a black wristwatch. At the same time, her rosy glam grabs our attention. Throughout the photos, she looks dreamy.

Reem Shaikh’s Devil Vibes

The stunning Reem Shaikh loves to spend her time at home. While today, she styles her devil’s vibe in a black kaftan with gold collar details. Her messy hairstyle with smokey eye makeup adds an extra dose of sophistication. Her rosy cheek and pink lips look alluring.

Surbhi Jyoti’s No Makeup Glam

Taking to her Instagram story, Surbhi shared a selfie photo of herself in no makeup glam. She wore a sparkling silver crop with a strappy sleeve. She pairs this with white pants. While her no-makeup face glows, and we love her charm.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.