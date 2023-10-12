Television | Celebrities

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, and Surbhi Chandna shared new photos on their Instagram handle, showing their moody vibes in the selfies. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 23:36:59
The gorgeous TV actresses Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, and Surbhi Chandna are social media enthusiasts. They often share insights from their personal and professional life, and today, the divas give a sneak peek into their moody vibes.

Niti Taylor’s Breezy Look In White

For the sunkissed photos, Niti Taylor opts for a white one-shoulder bralette. She pairs this with a matching long layered skirt. The thigh-high slit detail gives her a sense of sensuality. She styles her moody day with black glasses and a black wristwatch. At the same time, her rosy glam grabs our attention. Throughout the photos, she looks dreamy.

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out 860762

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out 860763

Reem Shaikh’s Devil Vibes

The stunning Reem Shaikh loves to spend her time at home. While today, she styles her devil’s vibe in a black kaftan with gold collar details. Her messy hairstyle with smokey eye makeup adds an extra dose of sophistication. Her rosy cheek and pink lips look alluring.

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out 860764

Surbhi Jyoti’s No Makeup Glam

Taking to her Instagram story, Surbhi shared a selfie photo of herself in no makeup glam. She wore a sparkling silver crop with a strappy sleeve. She pairs this with white pants. While her no-makeup face glows, and we love her charm.

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out 860761

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

